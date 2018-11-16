Garden City, Missouri lays off entire police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDEN CITY, Mo. - A small town in Missouri just got rid of its entire police department with no explanation. Garden City about an hour southeast of Kansas City and used to have eight police officers.

City official showed up Wednesday morning and fired everyone except for the chief. The official didn't explain the move and only gave one instruction before leaving Chief Thomas Alber as a department of one.

Since the lay off Garden City's mayor responded Thursday via facebook.

