Garth Brooks’ St. Louis concert sells out within hours – Enter to win tickets here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tickets to the Garth Brooks show in St. Louis sold out within hours today. More than 70,000 tickets were sold. This sets the record for any concert in the history of the Dome at America’s Center.

Garth comes to town on March 9th. and St. Louis is the first stop on his 2019 stadium tour. If you didn’t get your hands on tickets today, Fox 2 has a chance for you to win a pair.

There is a contest on our facebook page and all you need to do is like or share this post to enter. The sweepstakes ends on November 19, 2018.