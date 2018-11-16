Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car
St. Louis Area High School Sports Scores

Holiday light displays glowing around St. Louis

Posted 9:49 pm, November 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:54PM, November 16, 2018

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Holiday light displays are starting to glow around the area. FOX 2's Molly Rose is at another popular attraction. The Way of Lights Shrine at Our Lady of the Snows is celebrating their 49th year. Volunteers say roughly 300,000 people come through each year.

Related stories