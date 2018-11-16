Holiday light displays glowing around St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Holiday light displays are starting to glow around the area. FOX 2's Molly Rose is at another popular attraction. The Way of Lights Shrine at Our Lady of the Snows is celebrating their 49th year. Volunteers say roughly 300,000 people come through each year.

The best kind of news assignment! Live in #Belleville at the 49th annual Way of Lights display, open each night from 5-9 @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/tVGYchiBPg — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) November 17, 2018