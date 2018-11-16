HSMO rescues 109 dogs and cats from former Lincoln County animal shelter

ELSBERRY, MO – On Friday, the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 80 cats and 29 dogs living in filthy conditions on the site of a former animal shelter in Elsberry, MO in Lincoln County. The cats were found crowded into a three-room apartment reeking of urine and visible feces. Little to no veterinary care had been provided to the cats, many of which have matted or very thin coats; eye, ear and upper respiratory infections and flea infestations.

Many of the dogs were housed in indoor/outdoor kennels; those found inside the living area have hair loss, visible tumors, and very long nails.

Animal cruelty investigators had worked with the owner years ago to encourage appropriate care for animals on the property. In recent years, the owner had been licensed as an animal rescue facility. Due to numerous unresolved citations, earlier this year the license was not renewed and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit alleging violations of Missouri’s Animal Care and Facilities Act.

On Thursday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to inspect the property and remove animals in jeopardy. They requested the assistance of the Humane Society of Missouri.

A disposition hearing to determine permanent custody of the animals will be held December 7, 2018, at the Lincoln County Justice Center.

The dogs and cats will be taken to the HSMO’s Macklind Avenue headquarters to receive individual veterinary examinations and care. Donations of pet toys, blankets, towels and shredded newspaper to help with the care of these animals may be brought to the headquarters. Monetary donations can be made online at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.