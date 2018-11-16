× Kelly senses ‘momentum’ in Kansas toward medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ Could Kansas soon join the growing list of states allowing medical marijuana?

The Kansas City Star reports that the election of Democrat Laura Kelly puts a medical marijuana supporter in the governor’s seat. Kelly recently told reporters that she senses “some momentum” among legislators to legalize medical marijuana, with strict regulations.

Several surrounding states now allow recreational or medical marijuana. Missouri voters on Nov. 6 approved a ballot measure allowing for medical marijuana, joining nearly three dozen states.

In Kansas, medical marijuana bills have been considered without success for years. Esau Freeman, spokesman for the pro-legalization group Kansas for Change, says the election of a supporter “will definitely change the conversation.”