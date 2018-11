Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED BUD, Ill. - FOX 2 reporter Molly Rose was covering a snowstorm that hit the area Wednesday night. People were hitting the grocery stores for a "French Toast Run." The stores sold a lot of bread, milk, and eggs.

Rose met one man picking up milk. He brought a freshly caught fish with him to the store. The man was storing his catch in his pocket and displayed it for the television cameras. He said that he is going to be cooking it up for dinner that night.