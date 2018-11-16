One person shot during rolling gun battle near Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are investigating after people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire near Forest Park. There was a heavy police presence, a long line of crime tape, crime scene markers, and a silver car with front-end damage at the intersection of DeBaliviere and Forest Park Parkway.

One victim inside the silver car was shot at by the occupants of another vehicle that drove off. Police are looking for those suspects.

We'll continue to follow the story as more information becomes available.

Shots fired at driver of car after crash near Forest Park, blocking the #LoopTrolley line on its first day of service. pic.twitter.com/UpMvlISwuR — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) November 16, 2018