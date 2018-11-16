Permit problems prevent Loop Trolley from full service on first day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - More trolley troubles after the Loop Trolley began operating today. The first day of free rides didn`t come without a few bumps in the road. FOX 2's Katie Kormann is on the west end of the Delmar loop where the trolley was not running today.

University City's city manager says the Loop Trolley hasn`t fulfilled the conditions of its permit yet. When all is settled between University City and the trolley company, the Loop Trolley will run 2.2 miles from the History Museum to the west end of The Loop. Both sides say they hope to have it resolved by early next week.