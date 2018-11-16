Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka has a unique light tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Many of the holiday lights displays are turning on and opening across the area. This one is at Santa's Magical Kingdom in Eureka. It is inside Jellystone Park.

The display is bigger and better than ever with the addition of a new half-mile section of road filled with new scenes, custom lighting animation, and nearly a million more lights than before.

There is also a new tunnel of lights featuring snowflakes in motion. That makes Santa's Magical Kingdom the only light display in the nation to offer three tunnels of lights.

The display is open now through January 6th from 5:30pm - 10:30pm. Admission is $23 dollars per car.