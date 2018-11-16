Song of the Day – Garth Brooks FB

One of country music’s biggest stars has chosen St. Louis as the city to start his 2019 North American stadium tour. Garth Brooks is coming to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 9, 2019! FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of tickets before they go on sale Friday, 11/16 at 10am. Register to win a pair of tickets at www.facebook.com/FOX2Now! Look for our “Like or Share” to win post on our Facebook page to get entered!

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or call Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or through the Ticketmaster app.