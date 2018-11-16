Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

In the Spirit of the Holidays, in the Spirit of Giving, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 along with Bommarito Automotive Group are raising money for three great charities in St. Louis.

It’s the SPIRIT OF ST. LOUIS! Pick Your Charity…and Pick Your Car, Truck or SUV from Bommarito Automotive Group:

Mazda 6 GMC Canyon Honda CR-V

How it works: Donate $10 or more to one of these causes, or, support all of them! For every $10 you donate, you will be entered to win a car, truck or SUV. Donations accepted between November 16, 2018 – January 18, 2019 at 5:00pm. Winner awarded live on FOX 2 News on Friday, January 25, 2018.

Currently, more than 110,000 people in Missouri are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 314,000 family and friends are providing care. Serving 86 counties in Missouri and 10 in Illinois, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter provides education and support to all those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias throughout the community, including those living with the disease, caregivers, health care professionals and families. The Association is also committed to advocating for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s disease and advancing critical research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. For over 165 years, Marygrove has been a place where children, youth and families in need have found hope and healing. Marygrove provides treatment and support to young people struggling with the often debilitating emotional and behavioral issues resulting from abuse, neglect and other trauma. Marygrove transforms hundreds of lives each year through its comprehensive continuum of residential and community based programs, including therapeutic residential treatment and foster care, transitional and independent living and crisis care. Our purpose is to help keep Missouri and Illinois families, seniors, and the physically disabled safe in the cold winter months in 25 counties, including the City of St. Louis. In 18 years, so far, we’ve impacted the quality of life for more than 475,000 people. 100% of all public donations are used strictly for utility assistance, as our volunteer board underwrites all administrative costs.

Being without a primary heating source is a health and safety issue. Seniors especially are making decisions between their medication, groceries and their utilities. We also help with budget billing plans, so that people in need can manage their utilities better. There are energy efficiency and weatherization opportunities through some of our 35 consortium partners.

If someone needs help with utilities reach out to us at Heatupstlouis.org.

There are several ways to enter:

Online: Donate $10 online to one (or all) of the Spirit of St. Louis charities. For every $10 you donate online, you will be entered to win!

Donate $10 online to one (or all) of the Spirit of St. Louis charities. For every $10 you donate online, you will be entered to win! By Mail: To enter by mail, handprint your name, address, daytime/evening phone numbers and birthdate on a plain piece of 3×5 inch paper and mail in with a check made payable to: Alzheimer’s Association , Marygrove OR Heat Up St. Louis and mail to FOX2/KPLR 11 2250 Ball Drive St. Louis, MO 63146. Entries and donations received after Noon CT on January 23, 2019 will not be considered eligible.

To enter by mail, handprint your name, address, daytime/evening phone numbers and birthdate on a plain piece of 3×5 inch paper and mail in with a check made payable to: , OR and mail to FOX2/KPLR 11 2250 Ball Drive St. Louis, MO 63146. Entries and donations received after Noon CT on January 23, 2019 will not be considered eligible. On location: Join FOX2/KPLR 11 personalities on Thursday, December 6th at West Oak Dierbergs at 11841 Olive Blvd in Creve Coeur from 7am – 7pm. You may donate at Dierbergs by check, cash or credit card via scan and give at the registers.

Join FOX2/KPLR 11 personalities on Thursday, December 6th at West Oak Dierbergs at 11841 Olive Blvd in Creve Coeur from 7am – 7pm. You may donate at Dierbergs by check, cash or credit card via scan and give at the registers. At Bommarito stores: Purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle at any of the Bommarito Automotive Group stores and you will be automatically entered to win!

Official Rules