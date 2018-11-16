× St. Louis County doctor sentenced for obstructing FBI investigation

ST LOUIS, MO – A St. Louis County doctor was sentenced for two years’ probation Friday for obstructing an FBI investigation. Dr. Vidal Sheen, 58, had previously pleading guilty to regarding whether he billed the Medicare program and private insurers for “face to face” office visits performed on dates when he was actually traveling outside of Missouri, and sometimes traveling outside of the United States.

The Court further imposed a fine of $45,000 and restitution in favor of Medicare and several private insurance companies in the total amount of $142,053, which he has paid in full.

According to his plea agreement, Dr. Sheen created medical records using a template which falsely recited patients’ symptoms, histories, and sometimes recorded vital signs that did not change between patients’ visits. While traveling, he created office notes with false entries reflecting that he had seen patients in his office, using his electronic signature.

Dr. Sheen pled guilty to one felony count of obstructing an investigation on July 13, 2018.