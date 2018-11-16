× St. Louis man indicted for child pornography

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Jace Faugno, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with knowingly distributing videos depicting child pornography by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

The two-count indictment alleges that the offenses occurred in St. Clair County, Illinois, on or about September 30, and October 5, 2018.

On Friday, Faugno made an appearance in federal court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on bond with house arrest and electronic location monitoring. A trial is currently set for January 15, 2018.

The distribution of child pornography offense carries a prison sentence of 5-20 years, a fine not to exceed $250,000, and a possible life term of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI.