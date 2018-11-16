St. Louis MLS ownership group outlines requests after stadium snag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Getting a stadium built in St. Louis is not easy. There are always hurdles. So, with that being said the current - Major League Soccer project reaches its first snag. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a group of aldermen want the prospective owners of the team to own the stadium along with - future expenses.

Alderwoman Meghan Green tells David Hunn of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the city should not be in the business of owning stadiums. She says, "We have shown time and time again that it has not worked out for taxpayers."

On Wednesday Carolyn Kindle Betz outlined what the ownership group is requesting.