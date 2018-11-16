St. Louis Police to release videos in officer-involved shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Metropolitan Police have released two surveillance videos of officer-involved shootings from earlier this Fall. Chief John Hayden says this is in an effort to be more transparent.

One happened September 26, 2018, at Wabadah and Union where there was a fight. Police say a 15-year-old was pointing a gun at a crowd. And the officer fired five shots. Chief Hayden says the teen is out of the hospital now and the case is still under review.

Just a couple of weeks later there was another police-involved shooting inside the Advance Auto Parts store on Gravois. Employees called police when a man they were investigating for a credit card theft return to the store. There was some struggle and police say the man had a pellet gun. An officer fired one shot. Again, this investigation is still ongoing.

While Chief Hayden wouldn’t comment on how these situations were handled he says in keeping with best practice his department will releases videos of officer-involved shootings whenever possible. While it may not be immediate, he does realize the public wants to see these videos.

Chief Hayden says this new push comes after a recent seminar with police chiefs around the country and he feels like this is the best move for his department.