TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police need your help identifying a burglar. Surveillance video from a home on Horton Lane shows a burglary that happened on November 7th while the family living there was on vacation. The suspect is described as a heavy-set man.

In the video, the suspect is wearing a green face scarf, a blue sweatshirt, and black or gray pants. If you recognize him, call Town and Country police at (314) 432-4696.