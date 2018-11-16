Swastikas carved in snow at Creve Coeur apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Police are asking for the public's help to determine who carved swastikas in the snow Thursday. The department tweeted out this image saying two swastikas were discovered at the Vicino on the Lake apartment complex at around 7pm. They were eight-feet wide by eight feet high.

Police are working with the FBI to find the people or person who carved them in the snow. They want anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to call Creve Coeur Police at: 314-872-2543.

Thank you @ADLHeartland for sharing these troubling photos. Just to give everyone an update, we are working with the local @FBIStLouis to find the person(s) responsible. For anyone with tips, please forward them to 314-872-2543. More info to follow via social media. https://t.co/JkbACMYwUt — Creve Coeur Police (@CreveCoeurPD) November 16, 2018