Tax incentives approved for Major League Soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Aldermen are set to consider tax incentives on a proposed Major League Soccer Stadium downtown.

Our partners at The Post Dispatch report the land clearance for redevelopment authority also passed a $30 million state tax-credit deal. The state development board would have to approve the credit before it is issued.

The would-be team owners are aiming to send documents to the league by December 1st to help bring a team here.