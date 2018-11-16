× Texas man pleads guilty in Missouri theft of 654 firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Prosecutors say a Texas man has admitted stealing 654 firearms from United Parcel Service trailers in Missouri while en route to Bass Pro Shops.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release that 34-year-old Frank McChriston of Ponder, Texas, pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing in October 2017 the firearms from trailers parked in the UPS freight lot in Springfield, Missouri.

Twenty-seven year old Quinton Haywood of Glenn Heights, Texas, has also pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Prosecutors say the firearms were in the process of being shipped from Beretta Firearms in Maryland to Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.