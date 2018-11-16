× Two examined for injuries after partial St. Louis building collapse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two people are being examined for injuries after a partial building collapse in north St. Louis. The front of a home in the 1300 block of Warren has fallen into the front yard.

The people involved in the accident were on the front porch during the collapse. They do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Members of the St. Louis Building Collapse Task-Force searched the abandoned structure for more people inside. People sometimes stay in the building. They say that the building appears to be clear.

The people injured in the accident have been taken to the hospital to be examined for their injuries.

810B reports: Collapse Rescue Task Force has entered the rear of the partially collapsed building and is searching for additional occupants. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/oYDm8BtqdX — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 16, 2018

Battalion 1 reports: Partial collapse of an abandoned building. Two patients. CRTF also responding. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/QuqXcQgmao — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 16, 2018