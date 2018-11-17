Brass Rail Steakhouse ready to feed thousands this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - The owner of The Brass Rail Steakhouse in O’Fallon, MO is at it again. The restaurant serves as ground zero for a massive volunteer operation on Thanksgiving, providing a holiday dinner to those in need.

In 2018, the restaurant wants to help 11,000 families in need. Turkey and all the trimmings, plus warm clothing donations, are delivered directly to homes within 60 miles of the restaurant. They’ll also feed police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.

The prep work has already started for this year. They need volunteers and donations to make it all come together.

Brass Rail Steakhouse

Brassrail1.com

4601 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO

636-239-1349