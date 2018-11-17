Deadly accident kills 1 in St. Charles County, suspect under arrest

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A deadly accident in St. Charles County has taken the life of a driver. The accident happened Saturday evening around 4:30 pm at Highway 94 and Cedar Glen Drive.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic fatality with its accident reconstruction unit.

Currently, the scene is closed as investigators are reconstructing the accident. Traffic is being rerouted to O’Fallon Road.

The Highway Patrol and the St. Charles County Police Department said officer(s) for county made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 94 and Independence Road for a traffic violation. The male driver sped off and failed to yield to another vehicle on Highway 94 crashing into the car.

The driver of the vehicle struck was killed.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department tells Fox 2 that the department is conducting an investigation into the events that led up to the traffic stop and the subsequent events.