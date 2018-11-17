× Illinois medical marijuana companies work to expand

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois medical marijuana companies are working to expand as they expect opportunities to grow after years of stagnation.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries and other Illinois cannabis companies are trying to prepare for an expected growth in the industry. Companies are working to hire employees and ensure products are high-quality and consistent.

The state’s medical cannabis industry has come a long way just three years after the launch of the state’s pilot program for patients with a small number of medical conditions. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation this summer that expands medical marijuana use to people prescribed opioids.

Democrat governor-elect J.B. Pritzker has also said that he hopes to legalize and decriminalize cannabis soon after he takes office next year.