Police on the lookout for missing Ferguson woman

FERGUSON, MO – The Ferguson Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police say an Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 59-year-old Rosalind Jones who was last seen Thursday, November 15th around 1 pm.

Ms. Jones is an African-American female, she is 5 feet 1 inch tall, has black hair and eyes, and was last known to be wearing a black hat, black coat, and glasses. She suffers from dementia and bipolar disorder.

She’s believed to be on foot and without her medication.

If you have seen Rosalind Jones, please call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department t 314-522-3100.