ST. LOUIS- Chef Andrew Murray, Kimberly Murray, and their son, Sous Chef James Hughes, are at the studio to talk about how their company, Murray's Catering, has created The 2018 Labor of Love Pre Thanksgiving Dinner.

This family-owned business wants to give back to the people of St. Louis by throwing a Thanksgiving dinner for those who are less fortunate.

This event is designed to not only feed those in need but Murray's Catering is also asking for help to put clothes on their backs for this winter.

If you want to donate or help out in any way, visit http://murrayscatering.net.

The Labor of Love Pre Thanksgiving Dinner

Wednesday, November, 21st

Polish Heritage Center

1413 N. 20th Street

St. Louis, MO 63106