Variety volunteers build and give away over 200 bikes to local children

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis will give away hundreds of bikes to St. Louis area kids on Saturday for their 2018 Bikes for Kids event. This is the 23rd year of this event.

Variety volunteers arrived at Parkway Central High School Saturday morning ready to build 212 Huffy bikes. The bikes will be given away to kids from different agencies living with disabilities.

In addition, a team from Creative Mobility in Chicago will do the fittings for the Variety kids who will pedal away with custom built therapeutic bikes. The specially made bikes cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 dollars.

Organizers say their families would not have been able to afford them without help from Variety.

Volunteers also gave kids helmets, bike locks and safety instructions.

Variety the Children`s Charity has been a pillar of the St. Louis community, helping local kids with physical and developmental disabilities, for more than 80 years.

Organizers say Variety has evolved over the years but the passion they have for kids remains the same. FOX 2's Kevin Steincross emceed today's event.

For more information, visit www.varietystl.org.