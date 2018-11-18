American Red Cross under severe blood shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis, is at the studio to talk about the severe shortage that was announced Tuesday, November 13th.

American Red Cross is asking people to donate to help with this issue. There is a critical need for type O positive and O negative blood donors.

All eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to give now by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For more information, visit: www.redcrossblood.org