Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Fox 2 Prep Zone – Saturday, November 17, 2018

Posted 1:01 am, November 18, 2018, by

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone segment for Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Highlights from the following Missouri high school football playoff games:

Jackson 28 at Vianney 69

West Plains 0 vs Ladue 26 at Kirkwood High School

Kennett 9 vs Cardinal Ritter 42 at SLUH

Highlights from these Missouri high school soccer championships:

Class 4: CBC 1 - DeSmet 0

Class 3: Fort Zumwalt South 2 - Webster Groves 1

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate interviews long time CBC soccer coach Terry Michler. His Cadets won their tenth state championship today.

 