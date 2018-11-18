Fox 2 Prep Zone – Saturday, November 17, 2018
This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone segment for Saturday, November 17, 2018.
Jackson 28 at Vianney 69
West Plains 0 vs Ladue 26 at Kirkwood High School
Kennett 9 vs Cardinal Ritter 42 at SLUH
Highlights from these Missouri high school soccer championships:
Class 4: CBC 1 - DeSmet 0
Class 3: Fort Zumwalt South 2 - Webster Groves 1
Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate interviews long time CBC soccer coach Terry Michler. His Cadets won their tenth state championship today.