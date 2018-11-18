Get your Holiday Family Meal To-Go this Thanksgiving from Cracker Barrel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Amy Polhamus, Cracker Barrel's General Manager, has brought us a full Thanksgiving meal from Cracker Barrel to show you how you can get the Heat n' Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go this Thanksgiving.

Cracker Barrel is hoping to bring families together around the table this year with some of their tasty Thanksgiving treats.

If you don't feel like messing up the kitchen too much this holiday, then head on down to your local Cracker Barrel.

For more information, visit: CrackerBarrel.com/Thanksgiving