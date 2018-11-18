Laugh for a good cause at the ‘Best of STL Comedy Showcase’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Max Price, comedian, host and producer of 'The Best of STL Showcase', is at the studio to talk about how he is benefiting the STL Food Bank by hosting a comedy show at The Funny Bone.

They will be accepting canned goods and cash donations for the STL Food Bank to help feed the homeless.

Mention "Fox 2" or "Max Price" at the box office and you can enjoy the top comedians in St. Louis for free.

For more information, click here to see the Facebook event.

Best of STL Comedy Showcase

December 5th

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Funny Bone

614 W Port Plaza Dr

St. Louis, MO 63146