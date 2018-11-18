‘Onesie Wonderland Ball’ for Alec Ingram’s Fight Against Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Todd Thomas, Ballpark Village Host and DJ, is at the studio on Sunday to talk about the upcoming Onesie Wonderland Ball.

Onesie Wonderland Ball is a time where adults get to pretend like their kids all over again for a great cause. This event is a charity fundraiser for 13-year-old Alec Ingram`s Fight Against Cancer.

Ticket range from $15 to $80 and the proceeds will go towards Alec's treatment.

Tickets are for adults, 21 and older, and they are available at eventbrite.com.

'Onesie Wonderland Ball'

Saturday, November 24th

The Chase Park Plaza

Khorassan Ballroom

9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

212 Kingshighway

St. Louis, MO 63108