× Proposal to arm teachers voted down

Teachers will not be carrying guns in Illinois schools. The Illinois Association of School Boards voted down on that proposal.

The measure split the state along its urban and rural fault lines.

Most rural cities voted ‘yes’ citing, quote, “their folks were not afraid of guns.”

Other places were a ‘no’, and even held a protest outside of a Chicago hotel.

After a debate, which was closed to cameras, the measure failed by a vote of 203 to 179.