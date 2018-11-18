× Shorthanded Blues Shutout by Sharks 4-0

The injury riddled Blues playing back to back nights, had little in the tank or on the bench and were shut out by the Sharks 4-0 on Saturday night in San Jose. The Blues played this game without Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Pat Maroon and Carl Gunnarsson. All four were out with upper body injuries. The Blues did field a full 20 men, but couldn’t put one puck behind Sharks goalie Aaron Dell. he stopped all 30 Blues shots to earn his first shutout of the season.

The Sharks started the scoring in the second period with three goals in a span of 4:11. Erik Karlsson’s power play goal made it 1-0. Joe Pavelski scored to make it 2-0 and Evander Kane followed with the third goal of the period and a 3-0 San Jose lead. Pavelski, the Sharks captain scored again in the third period to complete the scoring. Chad Johnson was the Blues goalie and stopped 25 of 29 shots.

The loss drops the Blues back under the .500 mark at 7-8-3. St. Louis still sits in last place in the NHL’s Central Division with 17 points.