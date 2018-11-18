St. Louis County Police adding resources to combat homicide rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Investigator Elliott Davis sat down with St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar to talk about the county's troubles with too many homicides.

Chief Belmar says he believes his department is getting a handle on the problem although he admits there are some homicides that there's no way to avoid.

He outlines several measures he says he's taken to make the county streets safer, particularly in North County where most of the violence is occurring.

The Chief says he's employing ShotSpotter that locates gunfire.

Chief Belmar also says he's created a special 30-person response unit of officers to react to trouble, along with the addition of 90 officers to create more two-man teams.

County police say they've responded to 42 homicides this year as opposed to 51 in 2017.

There have been more killings, but the rest were handled by municipal police departments.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says there have been a total of 66 homicides in St. Louis County through September.