St. Louis woman on mission to drive donated items to California for wildfire victims

ST. LOUIS - A south St. Louis City woman is on a mission to help victims displaced by the raging wildfires in California.

Heather Bell hit the road in a U-Haul truck Sunday afternoon collecting donated goods along the way.

She’s taking essential everyday items like clothes, nail clippers, dog and cat food and hand wipes to people in paradise, California who’ve lost everything.

Her mission includes stops in Columbia and Kansas City, Missouri.

Bell said that she plans to reach the fire-ravaged state by Thanksgiving Day.

“I would love it if people would buy cards and write one thing that’s inspirational or something personal,” said Bell, “we are all human and I think that when situations like this come up it’s the best time to see it because then people don’t care about race and politics.”

Bell has also launched a “Miles of Miracles” Facebook page to help spread the word for her mission.