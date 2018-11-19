× 62-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 62-year-old man for having inappropriate sexual contact with two children.

According to court documents, the incidents occurred between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2011 with one victim and between September 1, 2007 and September 1, 2009 for the other victim. In both cases, the crimes took place at a home in the 1200 block of South Waterford Drive in St. Louis County.

One victim was under the age of the 12; the other child was under 14 years of age.

Prosecutors allege the defendant, Gregory Siller, touched both children’s genitals.

Siller was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14-years-old and first-degree child molestation.