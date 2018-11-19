Apartment residents concerned over peacock on the lam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - A Belleville apartment complex has a new unwanted neighbor, a peacock. Some of the residents are concerned about Peacock.

A story popped up in an email about a peacock making appearances near Belleville, Illinois along Eiler Road, where the bright blue bird has been seen in recent weeks.

“It`ll come back here in the back at night time and go to sleep and then it welcomes us in the morning,” said Shania Simm.

“Been at people`s front doors. They`ve sent me ring videos from their camera on their doorbell and we`ve sent someone out to grab it four or five times now and we can`t get it. We can`t find it. Every time he goes, he`s gone,” said Shawn Howland, Property Manager H3 Captial Real Estate.

The same holds for us on our Metro East search until we saw of the elusive peacock that showed up from a nearby farm.

“If we could catch him we would bring him to her. But he does not want to be caught. Born free I guess,” said Simms.

And as to the peacock shaking its tail feathers at resident’s or dogs?

“I haven`t. I tried to jump at it to see if it would react but it didn`t. So, I`m assuming he`s officially made this his home,” said Simms.

“Property management for 30 years and I`ve never once had a peacock. I`ve had an alligator. I`ve had bats. I`ve had squirrels, you name it. Never a peacock,” said Howland.

As of Monday afternoon, the peacock was still somewhere out there on the prowl.