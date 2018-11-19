‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ helping the lonely or financially challenged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It's gift-giving season. This is the time of the year that you can help out a senior who may be lonely or financially challenged. The 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program started in 2003 and it's still going strong, but only with your help.

'Be a Santa to a Senior' tree locations:

Home Instead Senior Care - 2321 Country Rd., Belleville, IL 62221

Bank of Belleville - 215 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220

Fairview Heights City Hall -10025 Bunkum Rd., Fairview Heights, IL 62208

More information: www.BeASantaToASenior.com

Call: 618-234-7640