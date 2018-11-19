Cahokia burglar accused of hitting same home twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - Police believe a man tried to break into the same Cahokia home twice. They took him into custody early Monday morning.

The owners of the home on Mississippi Avenue say they woke up around 1:00am Monday as the man tried to get in through a back bedroom window. They think he ran off when he saw a light but police caught him across the street a short time later.

The homeowner says someone broke into their house less than a week ago and stole their television. She believes this could be the same thief, coming back for more.