Catching Up with Costas

Posted 3:40 pm, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 03:41PM, November 19, 2018

KTVI Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with Hall of Fame sports caster Bob Costas. They talk everything from what would have been Bob's career path had he not been a broadcaster to his stance about social media. Enjoy a conversation with Costas.