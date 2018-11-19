× Driver killed in Wood River car crash

WOOD RIVER, IL – A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Wood River, IL, late Sunday. Around 9:15pm, Wood River Police responded to a crash on Old St. Louis Road at Citrus Lane.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified at Amanda Kieffer, 35, a single mother of five. She had been traveling south on Old St. Louis Road when she lost control. The car went off the road and flipped.

The accident remains under investigation.