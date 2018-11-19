Fair Trade Market is returning for one more weekend right before the holidays

ST. LOUIS- Gayle Kovarik, Co-Chair of the Fair Trade Market, is at the studio to talk about how you can shop for holiday gifts from around the world just here in St. Louis.
The nation's largest Fair Trade Market is about to return for one more weekend at the Manchester United Methodist Church.
Starting Friday, November 23rd, shoppers can get unique products at great price.
For more information, visit: www.ManchesterUMC.org/ftm
16th Annual Fair Trade Market
Manchester United Methodist Church
129 Woods Mill Rd.
Manchester, MO 63011
November 23rd - November 25th
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.