Fair Trade Market is returning for one more weekend right before the holidays

ST. LOUIS- Gayle Kovarik, Co-Chair of the Fair Trade Market, is at the studio to talk about how you can shop for holiday gifts from around the world just here in St. Louis.

The nation's largest Fair Trade Market is about to return for one more weekend at the Manchester United Methodist Church.

Starting Friday, November 23rd, shoppers can get unique products at great price.

For more information, visit: www.ManchesterUMC.org/ftm

16th Annual Fair Trade Market

Manchester United Methodist Church

129 Woods Mill Rd.

Manchester, MO 63011

November 23rd - November 25th

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.