Friends ask for donations after innocent man killed in St. Charles County crash

WELDON SPRINGS, Mo. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for man killed in a car crash over the weekend. Aron Richardson, 36, was fleeing from police when his SUV crashed on Highway 94 and Cedar Glen Drive. The accident killed another driver. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Krystofer Batsell, 21, from St. Charles Count

Police were trying to pull over Richardson for a traffic violation near Highway 94 and Independence Road hen when he took off. Richardson only made it a half mile before hitting Batsell's car. Batsell was turning left onto Highway 94 when the front of Richardson's SUV struck his car. Batsell was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richardson and a passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was later taken into custody. We don`t know what led up to the initial traffic stop.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Batsell's memorial. The page's description states:

"Krystofer Batsell was killed in a car accident on Saturday night. To the people that got to meet and know him he was one of the nicest most caring people in the world. St.Louis lost a legend. All of the money that is donated will be going to help his family through this tough time."