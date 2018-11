Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Bess McCoy, Public Affairs Specialist, is at the studio with some helpful tips on proper disposal of the fats, oils, and greases you'll be using this Thanksgiving.

Fats, oil, and greases, or for short FOG, is bad for your pipes.

When you're cooking, FOG should be disposed in the trash not down the drain or garbage disposal. When FOG is dumped down the drain, it acts like glue and will block up the sewers and the plumbing in your home.

For more information, visit: projectclearstl.org