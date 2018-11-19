How to find reliable sources of online information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Navigating the current media landscape can be tricky. Even the most seasoned media consumer can fall victim to a 'fake news' story.

According to the Pew Institute, 61 percent of adults in the United States believe they would benefit from training on how to find reliable sources of information online. Consumer training is a proven way to stop the spread of fake news. For example, young people trained in critical thinking were twice as likely to identify false health claims.

Barbara McCormack is vice president of education at the Freedom Forum Institute. McCormack leads the team responsible for creating Newseumed: Quality, educational resources, and programs on first amendment freedoms and media literacy. Through on-site and virtual classes and its website, Newseumed reaches 10 million students.