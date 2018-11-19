× Kansas City Zoo’s oldest Chimpanzee dies at 55

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Zoo’s oldest Chimpanzee has died.

The zoo said the chimp named Blackie was 55 years old. The average life expectancy of a female chimp is 37 years old.

She was born in Africa and came to Kansas City in 1966. The chimpanzee gave birth to eight offspring including Kioja, who still lives at the KC Zoo.

“The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her due to declining health,” a spokesperson for the zoo said in a statement.

Some of her favorite things were snow and bubble baths.

“Her devoted human caregivers will especially remember Blackie for her feisty but sweet personality,” the spokesperson added.