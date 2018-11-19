New restaurant, Grand Tavern by David Burke, opens in the heart of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Amanda Kullman-Kipp, Property Director of Grand Tavern by David Burke, and Robert Cantu, Executive Chef of Grand Tavern by David Burke, are at the studio to show us some of the amazing food being made at the newly opened restaurant in the heart of St. Louis.

Grand Tavern by David Burke showcases contemporary interpretations of classic American cuisine and is set in the new Angad Arts Hotel.

There is limited reservations through November. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the main dining room will open in time for holiday celebrations. They serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

For more information, visit: www.chefdavidburke.com

Grand Tavern by David Burke

634 N Grand Blvd,

St. Louis, MO 63103