ST. LOUIS - Our pet of the week is a 4.5-year-old Italian greyhound mix named Rooster!

Staffers at the Metro East Humane Society believe Rooster is housebroken and he loves going on walks. He's always happy to see the staff and loves giving lots of kisses.

Rooster would make an excellent Christmas movie watching companion!

He is neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated for a year.

You can visit Rooster at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.