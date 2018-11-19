Phelps County residents stunned over attorney being charged with sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHELPS COUNTY, MO – Several residents in Phelps County are shocked to hear that attorney Brant L. Shockley faces 18 criminal charges related to sexual assault. Shockley is charged with several counts of rape and sodomy.

Authorities allege the assaults took place at Shockley’s office and home. They allege there are 4 female victims. Shockley’s office is across the street from the Phelps County Courthouse.

“It’s scary,” said Phelps County resident Jennifer Christeson. “I mean you got to trust lawyers. They are one of the people who help you get out of jams. If you can’t trust them when you go to court, who can you trust?”

The charges date back as far as 2014. No one was at Shockley’s office on Monday night. FOX 2 left a message with his office and has not received a response.

Shockley once ran for the office of Phelps County Prosecutor. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case to avoid any conflict with the county where Shockley practices law.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley released the following statement, “The charges, in this case, are abhorrent. Sexual assault has no place in Missouri. When people in positions of power take advantage of that power, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

David Jones is a manager of a pizza restaurant in Rolla. He said Shockley is a regular customer.

“I was shocked,” said Jones. “I’ve seen this guy up here so many times and I can’t believe it, especially here in Rolla.”