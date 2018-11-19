Post-Dispatch’s ‘100 Neediest Cases’ campaign helping more than 41,000 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is once again profiling the 100 Neediest Cases in our area. The tradition dates to 1922, when civic leaders formed the Christmas Bureau. The Post-Dispatch has partnered with the program for more than five decades, renaming it 100 Neediest Cases in 1954.

Over 60 social service agencies, working through the United Way, identify more than 10,000 cases of needy families. Volunteers then select 100 cases to be profiled in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This year, 100 Neediest Cases will help more than 4,100 individuals and families. Last year they raised $1.62 million.

The fundraiser page gives groups the opportunity to create their own page and raise funds through text giving. Artwork that accompanies the stories in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is submitted by local students. A team of judges selects the winners.

This year's winners are: